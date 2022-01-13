Home Economy JONQUIRES / JF Auto, expert on classic American cars and hot-rods

Jan 13, 2022 0 Comments
Is on Jonquiers That Philip Garcia Walked around his mic this week. The small town of 5,000 people, known beyond the sector and France, thanks to a very sharp automotive expert: JF AUTO, created almost 30 years ago. Jean-Francois GROS He works with his father and his brother Philip; He has been interested in mechanics since he was 5 years old. Here in Jonquiers are simple or large collectors, football and showbiz stars to choose from or own their antique American cars. Hot wire ! This is unique in France. We visit one of the workshops with Jean-François GROS …

In the workshop of Philip and Jean-Fran்கois, (once) a Renault Alpine is retrieved © Radio France
Philip Garcia

JF Auto, A state-of-the-art mechanical workshop, ranging from routine maintenance of all brands to hot-rods and customizations, repairing old cars or engine manufacturing Muscle cars.

Personal toy created by Jean-François GROS "Volume" Transportation
Personal toy made by Jean-François GROS, in his transport “module” © Radio France
Philip Garcia

JF Auto At Jonquières, it is a family team with access to skills recognized by collectors and personalities from around the world for their expertise and highly specific technical skills!

Contact JF AUTO

