Two new functions are already known before its presentation

We know more and more about Android 13, the next version of Google’s mobile OS. The Android Police site found two of them.

WhenAndroid 12 Used gradually by manufacturers, Google is already working hard on Android 13 for its next version of smartphones and tablets. While the key new features have not been known for months, the Android Police platform can get some of the features already expected.

In an article published on Tuesday, the special site publishes some screen shots thanks to the evolving version of the operating system. Suffice it to find two expected features in Android 13.

The first of these is about the management of various user accounts associated with the smartphone or tablet. Shown by two shared screenshots Android Police, Android 13 actually lets the user switch directly from the lock screen. In addition to switching accounts directly in the Quick Settings bar, Android 13 should allow the user to select the lock screen when entering their code to access the smartphone. In the uploaded screenshots, three choices are given: Owner (Owner), Restricted (Restricted) and Normal user (Normal user). It is not known whether these are three types of profiles or the names of profiles configured before the screenshot.

In addition, it is not known at this stage whether this user management will be assigned to tablets only – in essence very easily shared with the family – or whether this account transfer will also be integrated. For smartphones.

You can start the Google Assistant using the Home button … or not

Another innovation discovered by Android Police for Android 13 at the moment is about implementing Google Assistant. On Android 12, when users choose Button Navigation, they can no longer press the Home button to launch Google Assistant. On Android 13, this interaction is possible once again, but can be disabled.

In recent weeks, leaks about Android 13 have been on the rise Management of speakers, headphones and speakers will be simplified, What ‘You can change the clock on the lock screen Or it More apps running in the background.

The final version of Android 13 is not expected until next fall. However, during the Google I / O conference, as a highlight of being presented in the perfect format of the OS in the spring, Google will gradually release some new features.

