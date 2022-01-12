EQS-News: Leclanch SA / Keyword (s): Other

Leclanch’s revolutionary LeBlock energy storage system debuted at the ESNA Conference and Exhibition in Long Beach, California, North America.

– The modular and scalable system brings the simplicity of children’s building systems to the building systems.

Sophisticated energy saving.

– The total cost of ownership was reduced and the environmental footprint was reduced.

– Full range of integrated safety devices including fire detection and suppression system, emergency stop function, insulation monitoring and explosion panel.

– Suitable for micro-grids and high speed electric vehicle charging applications.

Long Beach, California. And YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, January 10, 2022 – LeBlockD.M., Revolutionary energy saving solution introduced by Leglanch TO (SIX: LECN) Mill 2021 at booth 751, January 13-15, 2022, at the upcoming Energy Saving North America (ENSA) Conference and Exhibition in North America.

This innovative energy saving solution is the concept of fully modular and scalable construction modules designed for the final competition of ees AWARD 2021 Munich competition, micro-grid applications and rapid recharging of electric vehicles. LeBlock reduces the total cost of ownership, as well as its own eco-track, simplified logistics and installation, restructuring capability and easy return for recycling at the end of its life cycle.

LeBlock units are shipped in 20-foot ISO containers with pre-installed and interconnected batteries.

The LeBlock power storage system consists of 745 kWh BatteryBlock and five feet wide CombiBlock units that can be easily connected using connection systems. Each system is shipped with pre-installed and configured batteries from the factory to the final site – including a standard temperature management and fire protection system. Blocks do not require specific wiring on site as the batteries, cables and connectors are already installed. Once interconnected, the four blocks are converted into a 20-foot ISO certified container, making them easy to carry by rail, boat or truck. No packaging waste and no additional shipping containers required. Simplified logistics will open up a temporary “storage as service” option as needed.

LeBlock is designed to meet the highest security requirements on both the system and its operators. Its isolated architecture mitigates potential fire hazards and the system has many sophisticated features to ensure the highest level of protection including fire-resistant construction, emergency stop function, detection system and fire extinguisher, insulation control and explosion. Team. Additional specifications and video are available online https://www.leclanche.com/fr/leblock/.

In addition to the company booth, Viorel Moga, Vice President of Engineering at Leclanch Stationary Solutions, will present an overview of his many innovations on the LeBlock and Energy saving display on Thursday 13 January 2022 from 12:30 pm. For more information, write to or visit [email protected] www.leclanche.com.

LeBlock is a registered trademark of Leclanch SA. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.

