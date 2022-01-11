On Thursday, new mysteries about powerful hurricanes were revealed

The powerful hurricanes on Jupiter are very similar to the vortices of the oceans on Earth. Powerful hurricanes forming in the atmosphere above Jupiter’s poles are very common with the vortices in the Earth’s oceans. An invention that reveals other details of the complex puzzle that makes up these Thursday events. The discovery was made by comparing images of Jupiter’s polar cycles sent by NASA’s Juno study. Applying the principles of ocean rotation and geophysical fluid dynamics in terrestrial oceans, The researchers concluded that hurricanes on the largest planet in the solar system are produced and maintained by convection events., Thanks to which large volumes of hot gases rise upwards and then cool down into the deeper layers of the atmosphere.

“Looking at the richness of the turbulence with all the small strands and vortices around Hurricane Jovian, It reminded me of the turbulence that can be seen around the Earth’s ocean cycles. “, Lea Siegelman, a marine researcher at the University of California, San Diego, was the first author of the study. “These characteristics – he mentions – are particularly evident in, for example, high-resolution satellite images of plankton flowers.” Seagalman hopes they understand The function of Jupiter’s energy system, on a much larger scale than Earth, will also help improve our knowledge of the physical mechanisms that play on our planet., Illustrates some of the energy transfer processes that can take place on Earth.

Juno was the first spacecraft to photograph Jupiter’s poles; Its predecessor orbited the planet’s equator. Juno is equipped with two camera systems: one for visible light images, the other for capturing zoonochem and thermal images, the other being the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (GIRM), the latter being scientifically responsible for ASI and INAF. The team examined the infrared images obtained from this Jiram

The area around Jupiter’s North Pole, And especially the bunch of polar loops that are standing there. From the pictures, the researchers were able to calculate the speed and direction of the wind by observing the movement of the clouds in the sequence of images. Next, the panel explained the infrared images and provided an estimate of the cloud thickness. There are thin clouds in the warmer regions where you can see the atmosphere of Jupiter more deeply. Cold regions, on the other hand, show dense clouds that protect Jupiter’s atmosphere.

These findings provided researchers with clues as to the potential of the Jovian atmosphere. The researchers found that it was atmospheric gas The speed of the rapidly rising energy within the clouds triggers and sustains large circadian and polar hurricanes. Juno orbited the Jupiter system in 2016, For the first time provides scientists with a comprehensive and comprehensive view of the major polar hurricanes in the planet’s atmosphere. These gigantic structures have a circumference of about 2000 km. Eight of these hurricanes are located at Jupiter’s North Pole and five above the South Pole, maintaining a very stable structure since they were discovered five years ago. INAF researcher Alessandro Mura, co-author of the study and scientific director of the Giram instrument, noted: “We do not yet know for sure how these polar vortices formed or how long they rotate, but we now know that the phenomenon of humid convection is what sustains them.”

“This review is based on a series of pictures of Giram with exceptional quality, in terms of resolution and spatial coverage.. This quality is made possible by the careful planning of the observations of the Italian Scientific Committee, underlined by “Christina Plainaki, Solar Scientific Researcher, Jiram / Juno Blessing Project Scientist for Experiment”. Not only to determine the typical values ​​of wind speed within polar vortices but also to read the specific properties of spatial distributions. This has profound implications for the nature of the events that take place there, Especially associated with convection and turbulence. Seagalman’s study is certainly unique in its originality and descriptive depth in the science of Jupiter, due to its extensive application of the general methods of terrestrial oceanography.

“This study puts another part into the mystery behind Jupiter’s mysterious polar storms.” Underscores Giuseppe Syndoni, head of the Juno-Jiram project for Aussies. “The data provided by our instrument in the description of the complex phenomena of the Jovian atmosphere – he adds – proved once again”. The Juno Mission will orbit Jupiter until 2025, giving us new images of the planet and its vast lunar structure, enabling scientists to study it more accurately. The study was published today on the website of the journal Nature Physics In the article Leah Siegelman, Patrice Klein, Andrew B. Ingersoll, Shawn b. Ewalt, William r. Moisture convection at high latitudes in the Jovian high latitudes by Young, Annalisa Brocko, Alessandro Mura, Alberto Adriani, David Grossi, Christina Blainaki enables a high quality energy transfer. And Giuseppe Syndoni.