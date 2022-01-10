Home Technology You can simulate a restart and steal user data

Jan 10, 2022 0 Comments
Cyber ​​security company ZecOps has detected an unrecoverable iPhone vulnerability by developing software called NoReboot, which allows users to steal personal data.

This software simulates a shutdown or restart scene where physical feedback such as incoming calls and message announcements, 3D touch, vibration, screen, camera indicator do not work. At the same time, the screen displays the classic animation that turns the device on / off to mislead the user.

In the event of a “false shutdown”, attackers can remotely access the iPhone’s microphone and camera and do whatever they want without informing the user about it.

Normally restarting the iPhone may stop running malicious software, but NoReboot technology allows you to control the smartphone immediately after restarting, so the process is useless in this case.

NoReboot works by injecting malicious code into three background processes: InCallService, SpringBoard and backboardd, which are responsible for the iPhone restart process.

According to ZecOps, the software bug fixes this issue, and it works on all iPhones on any version of iOS.

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

