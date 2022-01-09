The director of the team of French laboratories believes that “we need education in the sensitivity of experiments” in the face of Omigran variation.

Dr. Thomas Hottier noted that self-examination is less effective than nasopharyngeal PCR in diagnosing whether a person is Govit-19 positive, and that for the Omigron variant, the viral load is much lower.

“We need education in the sensitivity of trials” Omicron faced the variance, rated on franceinfo on Sunday January 9th by Drs. Thomas Hottier, medical biologist and general manager of the team of laboratories Inovie, which performs about 70,000 tests a day. According to Thomas Hottier, not all tests are the same in terms of reliability, and we should not relax barring gestures after self-testing or antigen.

For this medical biologist, “Performance of self-testing tools should be evaluated”, Is considered to be less sensitive to the Omicron variant. “In self-examination, you should know that we can identify one of 2 asymptomatic individuals” , He explains. “In saliva samples in PCR, we are 90% reliable and in conventional, nasopharyngeal PCRs we are 100%. So you need to be tested with the right tests at the right time for infections.”

Thomas Hottier suggests, for example, to complete the self-test protocol on D-0, D-2 and D-4 with PCR testing, “Recommended by the High Commissioner for Health”, He mentions, because “Omicron’s virus load is very low”. In addition, the biologist believes that PCR saliva tests should amplify the symptoms so that the sample does not have to go to the lab: “Currently they are made for 20% of cases for school children, but it makes it possible to go much faster than antigens and have a much stronger sensitivity.”

Thomas Hottier confirms it “Despite the tensions” In Govit-19 tests, there is no risk of deficiency: “Since the beginning of 2020, we have improved, some suppliers are manufactured in France, and our productivity has increased to more than 5 times the total fleet of French laboratories.”