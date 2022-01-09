Satya Nadella has invested in Indian finTech start-up Groww! | satya nadella invests in indian startup groww

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has reportedly invested in Groww, a Bangalore – based FinTech startup. Lalith Keshari, one of the co-founders of Groww, shared the news on his Twitter page. In his Twitter post, Lalith wrote, “Groww is getting one of the best CEOs in the world as an investor and consultant. He is very happy to join us as a financial services provider in India.”
Groww was started in 2016 by former Flipkart employees Lilat Keshri, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh. Groww was initially launched as a mutual fund investment platform, but was later upgraded to a single platform for investing in mutual funds, stocks, IPOs, digital gold and ETFs. Last October alone, Groww raised $ 251 million (about Rs 1,800 crore in Indian currency) from investors. Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator, Ripid Capital, Tiger Global and Iconic Growth have all invested in Groww.