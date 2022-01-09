Satya Nadella has invested in Indian finTech start-up Groww! | satya nadella invests in indian startup groww

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has reportedly invested in Groww, a Bangalore – based FinTech startup. Lalith Keshari, one of the co-founders of Groww, shared the news on his Twitter page. In his Twitter post, Lalith wrote, “Groww is getting one of the best CEOs in the world as an investor and consultant. He is very happy to join us as a financial services provider in India.”