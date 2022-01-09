Home Technology Satya Nadella has invested in Indian finTech start-up Groww! | satya nadella invests in indian startup groww

Satya Nadella has invested in Indian finTech start-up Groww! | satya nadella invests in indian startup groww

Jan 09, 2022 0 Comments
Satya Nadella has invested in Indian finTech start-up Groww! | satya nadella invests in indian startup groww

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has reportedly invested in Groww, a Bangalore – based FinTech startup. Lalith Keshari, one of the co-founders of Groww, shared the news on his Twitter page. In his Twitter post, Lalith wrote, “Groww is getting one of the best CEOs in the world as an investor and consultant. He is very happy to join us as a financial services provider in India.”

Groww was started in 2016 by former Flipkart employees Lilat Keshri, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh. Groww was initially launched as a mutual fund investment platform, but was later upgraded to a single platform for investing in mutual funds, stocks, IPOs, digital gold and ETFs. Last October alone, Groww raised $ 251 million (about Rs 1,800 crore in Indian currency) from investors. Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator, Ripid Capital, Tiger Global and Iconic Growth have all invested in Groww.

See also  The Windows 11 App Store has become very useful in Windows 11 in a week

You May Also Like

CES 2022 Released on Skydio, an extraordinary drone with unprecedented refined AI

Fully used James-Webb space telescope

Fully used James-Webb space telescope

How to know how many people are in a place

How to know how many people are in a place

WhatsApp: The real meaning of the inverted facial emoji on the processor | Inverted face | பொருள் | Applications | Smartphone | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

WhatsApp: The real meaning of the inverted facial emoji on the processor | Inverted face | பொருள் | Applications | Smartphone | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

Changing the color of a car at the push of a button is no longer science fiction

Changing the color of a car at the push of a button is no longer science fiction

HyperX Cov1

HyperX releases new wireless gaming headphones at CES 2022, longer battery life

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *