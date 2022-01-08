கோவிட் -19 | The NFL Super Bowl can move

(New York) The NFL, which is not surprisingly concerned about the rising number of Covid 19 cases, is exploring options for hosting the Super Bowl next month.

This is not surprising since the league does this kind of training every year. However, the NFL Championship game is set to take place in Los Angeles, and as restrictions on indoor gatherings are increasingly tightened, this time around, this activity seems to be the most important.

“We plan to play Super Bowl LVI at the Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. As is the usual practice for organizing regular season and playoff games, we have been in touch with various clubs to let us know of their stadium availability if we are not able to play Super Bowl as planned due to weather issues or unusual circumstances.

“We are ahead of our schedule for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles and we hope to finish it off with another fantastic NFL season for our fans and our clubs,” he added.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is said to be one of the stadiums targeted by the NFL. The Rose Bowl was held in 2021, after Atom was transferred from Pasadena due to health restrictions in California.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Grammy ceremony was postponed indefinitely. It was set to take place on January 31st at the ‘Crypto.com Arena’ in Los Angeles. The organizers cited health and safety reasons to justify their decision.

