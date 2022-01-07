The dog died at the hands of its owner due to pyrotechnics

The story of this dog moved thousands of internet users because the sound of pyrotechnics took her life.



Despite the campaigns not to explode fireworks to celebrate Special Day, there are still users of it. For this reason, on social media they have taken the story of a dog named Magui who died at the hands of his owner due to pyrotechnics.

According to the testimony of Antonella Modazzash, it was his son who took the dog in his arms, and the man who died of human anesthesia forgot the canes by rockets.

“She died at the hands of my son, and she begged me to call someone to help her.

In 2019, the dog died of a heart attack after being frightened by pyrotechnics flying in the air. However, despite the story that arose that year, it was once again picked up on social media and on various internationals. Media, it is still trying to create awareness among those who use crackers.

The end of the boxing dog in Esquell, Argentina was confirmed by some pictures. He died at the hands of his owner.

“She’s our beloved pet! Her name is Magui and she’s dead. She is old and afraid of pyrotechnics. While others were having fun, we did not know where else to put her, she had a very bad time. We called the veterinarians and none of them came to us! ”Antonella Modazjaj said on social media that year.

“The dog died in my son’s arms and I begged him to call someone to help her. Unfortunately we are crying for her and my children’s hearts, even mine, are broken by not being able to do anything. I ask you two things: zero pyrotechnics; Veterinarians, do emergencies, “he added.

