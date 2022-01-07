The detention center where the Serbian was arrested has been the center of many controversies

With the Australian Open just ten days away, Novak Djokovic, who has been stranded at the Park Hotel detention center since Thursday, January 6, is fighting a legal battle to stay in Australia and defend his title.

Source of pollution, fire, worm-infested food: The Melbourne Prevention Center, according to the Australian media, is the number one place in the world for used housing, and has been the subject of much controversy in recent weeks.

The black brick and concrete building, Serbian, is in stark contrast to the apartments used by the 46th highest paid athlete in the world, according to a recent ranking by Forbes Magazine.

The Park Hotel, which accommodates about 30 people in relatively crowded rooms, became famous when a building fire broke out last December, forcing it to evacuate and anyone being admitted to hospital.

A week later, asylum seekers posted photos on social media claiming that the food provided to them was food with worms and mushroom bread.

“The media talks a lot about us and the whole world probably, which is very sad because Djokovic is here for a few days.”Mehdi Ali, who was detained at the Park Hotel, told AFP. 180 people were arrested there last year.

Most of those detained there were reportedly detained on the small island of Nauru in the Pacific Ocean and on the island of Manus in Papua New Guinea and then taken to Australia for medical treatment.

By 2020, the building was subject to another controversy: Hotel Ridges (then its name) became the epicenter of the Kovit-19 pollution in the city, while at the same time welcoming people before it could adhere to the isolation period.

A few Djokovic supporters gathered outside the detention center to protest Serbian detention. “Do you know how I feel? Sad, Cordana, a supporter of ‘Knol’, whispered. I feel like I lost a part of my heart because of it. Djokovic ((my) son.

Meanwhile, protesters rallied against Australia’s migration policy and the ban on entry into the country by boat, under police surveillance.

“Detention centers should be abolished”, Indicates a banner hung in front of the building. Others have expressed anger over the measures taken to fight Covid 19: “I’m here to fight for refugees, for Novak, or for the general public who are tired of being confined.”, Said Ryan Kucic, one of them.