EF Education Nippo: New co-sponsor of EasyPost

In the first half of January, several world tour teams presented their team and jersey for the 2022 season, and some even announced their new name. EF Education Nippo unveiled its new identity on Friday, similar to the Israeli start-up Nation that announced Thursday as Israel-Premier Tech. The U.S. team will be called EF Education-EasyPost for the next three seasons. Following the signing of a joint venture agreement with this company formed in 2012 specializing in parcel delivery. Nippo, which specializes in construction, is a group partner and co-sponsor of the reserve group.

Chaos and Padun were hired this winter

“From a sports perspective, having Jared (Streep’s founder and leader, editor’s note) and EasyPost on the team is absolutely fantastic. We connect with team performance goals and how to get them together. We want to improve ourselves as much as we can.We have an excellent riders team and good staff and will continue to improve thanks to EasyPost.The business aspect of the partnership, I am glad to see that we work. Our job is to make their business known and recognized as EasyPost’s name and to expose EasyPost’s innovative and fast growing businesses around the world. Jonathan Waters, the team’s boss, responded in a pink jersey. EF Education-EasyPost can develop the best ambitions for 2022, with racers such as Alberto Bettiol, Ricoberto Uran, Magnus Kart Nielsen or Rookie Esteban Chavez and Mark Baden. Last season, the U.S. team won sixteen wins, including eleven wins on the world tour, including three stages at Giro (Pettieol) and Vulta (Court Nielsen).