Novak Djokovic was arrested in Australia

Novak Djokovic, who was threatened with deportation from Australia, was remanded in custody until Monday. A decision that provoked a wave of anger with Serbia and a diplomatic crisis.

The Serbian, who has been quiet about his vaccine status regarding Covit-19, arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday evening to attend the Australian Open tennis tournament (January 17-30). But he appealed against the decision of the authorities to deny him entry due to lack of necessary documents to get medical exemption from vaccination duty. During the first hearing before a Melbourne judge on Wednesday, a public prosecutor said deportation would not take place until another hearing scheduled for Monday.

Worms in the diet

Some supporters, anti-vaccine and immigration lawyers gathered outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne on Thursday carrying Serbian flags.

The hotel has a bad reputation for its ongoing protests. There was a fire in December and he was forced to evacuate. Selected individuals have found worms and molds in food, along with photos in support of them, on social networks. In October, there were 21 cases of Covid 19.

⁇Why didn’t he say anything before he came to Australia? Why now? (…) I love Australia but what you are doing now is a shame to you“Cortana, a Serbian who has lived in Australia for 26 years, was angry with the AFP. At least one person was arrested when law enforcement tried to disperse the protesters.

Diplomatic crisis

The father of the world’s No. 1, Stjjon Djokovic, has called for another pro-Knol demonstration in Belgrade. The fate of “Joko” has worsened on the Serbian side. Its chairman Alexander Vusic wrote on Instagram. The whole of Serbia was with him (Djokovic) “And” Authorities are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the mistreatment of the world’s greatest tennis player is stopped soon .

Serbian Daily Informer Title “ A shame »: The biggest scandal of all time! The best tennis player on the planet to be expelled from Australia. Djokovic was already at the crossroads of the Australian political class after a medical exemption was announced for his participation in the Australian Open.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who suffered from covid disease despite being vaccinated with two doses last month, has expressed little sympathy for his Serbian rival. “ If you get vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and anywhere, and in my opinion the world has been affected to the extent of breaking the rules. “Natal said. Djokovic.” They make their own decisions, and each is free to make their own decisions, but there are consequences “, He added.

Novak Djokovic, who has already won 20 Grand Slams with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, was aiming for 21 runs.e The record holder at the Australian Open, he has won nine times. For months, “Knoll” was left with doubts about his involvement due to his obligation to be vaccinated against Covit-19 to enter Australia.

Djokovic spoke out against the mandatory vaccination in April 2020. “Personally, I’m not vaccinated. I do not want anyone to force me to be vaccinated to travel,” he said.