“Supporters of Genocide”: Elon Musk and Tesla at the Center of the New Storm

Elon Musk, founder of electric car maker Tesla, has been at the center of a new storm following the opening of a showroom in northwest China alleging alleged human rights abuses. As a result, many surfers attacked Tesla, saying it “supports genocide.”

News of Car maker At the opening of a new showroom in Xinjiang last Friday, it met with outrage from US rights and trade organizations. The Xinjiang region criticized Tesla’s actions, writing on his Twitter account: “NGOs are helping China cover up genocide and slavery in the region.”

By doing business in China’s Xinjiang province, there are millions # உய்குர் Muslims are being held in concentration camps and forced labor facilities, and Tesla supports the genocide. Elon Musk to close Tesla’s Xinjiang showroomhttps://t.co/MGF6YGYgFC – CAIR National (CAIRNational) January 4, 2022

U.S.-Islamic Relations Council and U.S. The civil rights group attacked Tesla’s advertisement, urging Ayalon Musk to close its showroom in the area, saying “Tesla supports genocide by doing business in China’s Xinjiang province.”

As noted, the United States and many other countries have criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.