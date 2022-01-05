Home Technology “Supporters of Genocide”: Elon Musk and Tesla at the Center of the New Storm

“Supporters of Genocide”: Elon Musk and Tesla at the Center of the New Storm

Jan 05, 2022 0 Comments
"Supporters of Genocide": Elon Musk and Tesla at the Center of the New Storm

Elon Musk, founder of electric car maker Tesla, has been at the center of a new storm following the opening of a showroom in northwest China alleging alleged human rights abuses. As a result, many surfers attacked Tesla, saying it “supports genocide.”

News of Car maker At the opening of a new showroom in Xinjiang last Friday, it met with outrage from US rights and trade organizations. The Xinjiang region criticized Tesla’s actions, writing on his Twitter account: “NGOs are helping China cover up genocide and slavery in the region.”

U.S.-Islamic Relations Council and U.S. The civil rights group attacked Tesla’s advertisement, urging Ayalon Musk to close its showroom in the area, saying “Tesla supports genocide by doing business in China’s Xinjiang province.”

As noted, the United States and many other countries have criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

See also  NASA's ridiculous rover concept can tackle any terrain - PGR

You May Also Like

Truecaller Tips & Tricks: How Truecaller Says Caller's Name When Phone Rings ?, Learn Details - Truecaller Tips & Tricks How Truecaller Notifies Customer Before Calling

Truecaller Tips & Tricks: How Truecaller Says Caller’s Name When Phone Rings ?, Learn Details – Truecaller Tips & Tricks How Truecaller Notifies Customer Before Calling

"Decision on modular nuclear power plants in Serbia this year" - Biz

“Decision on modular nuclear power plants in Serbia this year” – Biz

Pegasus study, if you are targeting Pegasus, contact us by January 7, the Supreme Court panel said.

Pegasus study, if you are targeting Pegasus, contact us by January 7, the Supreme Court panel said.

With SMS access to Taxisnet - when security changes take effect

With SMS access to Taxisnet – when security changes take effect

el salvador

“Bitcoin $ 100 will be accepted in 2 new countries by 2022”

It has been revealed which Xiaomi phones will receive the biggest update of this year

It has been revealed which Xiaomi phones will receive the biggest update of this year

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *