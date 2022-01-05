Home Top News London shows its serenity despite the frantic race of Omigran

Jan 05, 2022 0 Comments
Encryption – Boris Johnson considers practical measures to be sufficient to control the health condition.

Reporter in London

We are in “Plan B”. Boris Johnson’s message of hope is that the measures he took last month were enough to control his health. Not on the agenda despite the new restrictions The frantic flow of Omigran across the country.

Assuming the epidemic is over is a “Absolute madness“, The Prime Minister considers”The path followed to fight the virus is correct“And intends to develop measures taken in mid-December that include a return to teleworking, compulsory wearing of masks in public places, shops and public transportation, and a health passport for mass events. However, Boris Johnson warned that hospitals are going. “Should be under considerable pressure in the coming weeks”. once again Urged the UK to get a third ‘booster’ dose of the vaccine, When two million appointments are vacant this …

