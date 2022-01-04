Truecaller Tips & Tricks: How Truecaller Says Caller’s Name When Phone Rings ?, Learn Details – Truecaller Tips & Tricks How Truecaller Notifies Customer Before Calling

TrueCall has millions of smartphone users in India ( Truecolor ) The special feature of this processor is that you know who called you before you made the call. You know which person is making the call from this application. These apps do not respond to spam calls. But many are wondering how the app alerts users before the call is connected. Find out the details.Truecaller Caller ID displays alert. It says ‘Incoming Call Bag’. Even the name of the caller. A notification will appear a few seconds before the call is connected. Then the call starts coming.Truecaller said in a blog post that the call alert feature works to send alerts to the recipient via the caller’s mobile data / WiFi. As mentioned in the post, Mobile Data / WiFi is faster than regular cellular network cellular network. The announcement will come before the actual call.

This application is very popular. This is also widely used. This application helps users. The company claims that the application is completely safe. If the name does not appear before the call, you can go to Settings and disable it. The notification feature is activated simultaneously when both the caller and the recipient are using the TrueCollar processor.

