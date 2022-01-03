Non-contact: Eurostar tests SmartCheck at St Bancross in London

Cross-Channel Railway has partnered with iProov, the world’s leading maker of biometric facial recognition technology. Launched in London, the test is the first of its kind in the world of railways.

With the resumption of the Govit-19 epidemic, this period has not been very favorable. But Smartcheck technology is on track now. iProov and Eurostar have teamed up with WorldReach Software (Entrust) to launch a SmartCheck test at the Saint-Pancras station in London. The purpose of this quick contactless service is to make the journey more fluid, transparent, and practical by removing queues and speeding up the boarding process. Enough to improve customer satisfaction, especially the satisfaction of frequent travelers.

SmartCheck is based on the true balance sheet technology provided by iProov. As part of this test, holders of Business Premiere and Carde Blanch tickets will be able to scan their ID document via iPhone before arriving at the station (in the long run, this service will work on any smartphone, tablet or computer via the front camera). After visiting St. Pancras International, travelers take the exclusive Smart Czech route. Scanning a brief face at the boarding gate confirms that he has completed the secure verification of his ticket. Scanning the second face of UK exit controls allows Eurostar to verify that passengers have completed their passport information, which eliminates the need to issue documents to travelers.

For now, the test involves a limited number of guest passengers and focuses on Eurostar-operated entry and exit screening processes at St Pancras station. Andrew Butt, founder and CEO of iProov, never fails to point out the benefits of a technology. Gone are the days of believing that your phone’s battery would not be depleted before you searched your bag to find your passport, safe or practical, and privacy (…) or place your e – ticket at the boarding gate..

Keep in mind that this secure process protects against fraudulent attacks. All personal data will be processed with the full consent of the traveler, in accordance with GDPR law. They will not be shared with any party outside of testing and will be deleted within six hours of the user’s visit.

Launched in 2013, iProov is a global leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other businesses to securely verify customer identities. Used for hassle-free entry and accreditation, the company’s clients include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Tax Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank or ING.