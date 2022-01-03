Lunar and solar eclipses of 2022 will be known when and where

2022 and for those who love the sky Astronomical events It will be a great year. According to experts, the New Year calendar will be a miracle with many astronomical events.

Between Events That is expected Eclipses Spies and Sun light. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, but blocks only a portion of its light. Since sunlight is harmful to the eyes, you should wear appropriate lenses to observe it.

For a while Eclipse The Moon says, “The Earth’s prevent sunlight from reaching the Moon. That is, the full moon disappears at night because the Earth’s shadow covers the Earth. The Moon also appears a red color when the Earth’s atmosphere absorbs other colors. Sunsets get their red and orange color. NASA official site.

In 2022 there will be two lunar eclipses

In 2022 there will be two Eclipses Total for two partial eclipses of the moon and sun, according to The Old Farmer Almanac.

One solar eclipse April 30 will be partly visible to those in South America, the southeastern Pacific Ocean and the Antarctic Peninsula. The other, on October 25, is known to Greenland, Iceland, Europe, Northeast Africa, the Middle East, West Asia, India and western China.

One Eclipse The full moon will be visible in Europe, Africa, South America and North America (excluding the northwest) until 9:31 pm (Miami time) on May 15 and 2:52 am on May 16.

On November 8, another Eclipse People in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America know the full moon between 3:01 am ET and 8:58 am ET, but those in the eastern part of North America will see the full moon.