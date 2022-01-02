It has been revealed which Xiaomi phones will receive the biggest update of this year

Chinese company Xiaomi unveiled the new smartphones a few days ago, as well as the new version of the MIUI user interface that will reach many users in the new year.

The new MIUI 13 offers many innovations that you can read about here, as well as exceptional opportunities for tablet owners and users of Xiaomi ecosystem products. Unfortunately, no official release date has been announced at the time of delivery, but the information has now clearly begun.

Company representatives today released the first list of smartphones that will receive an update early next year. Xiaomi announces that the first facilities in Europe will be upgraded in the first quarter of 2022. The list includes the Mi 11 series devices, the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi 8 (2021), and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet.

„Xiaomi” produktai, kurie “MIUI 13” gaus pirmojo 2022 ketvirčio metu: “Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra”, “Xiaomi Mi„ 11i Xia, Xiaomi Mi 11i Xia, 11T Pro “,” Xiaomi 11T “, “Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite”, “Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G”, “Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE”, “Xiaomi 11 Lite NE”, mi Ro, mi “Redmi 10 Prime”, “Redmi Note 8 (2021)”, ” Redmi Note 10 Pro “,” Redmi Note 10 Pro Max “,” Redmi Note 10 “,” Redmi Note 10 JE “.

If your smartphone is not on this list, we recommend that you do not despair. Xiaomi has only provided a list of the first products to be updated, and information is expected in the future. Company representatives assured that this is only an initial list, which is still subject to change.