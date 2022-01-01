London, Berlin ... New Year is celebrated all over the world

France2

In London (United Kingdom), as of this December 31st, we are still a long way from closing clubs and dancing in bars, as is the case in France. “I do not know if this is an opportunity to go to a nightclub in London tonight, considering the amount of pollution, but in fact, it is possible by issuing a health pass“There are no curfew orders in the UK, so Londoners can party until late at night.

In Berlin (Germany), where Laurent Desponets is located, there are no big official fireworks as traditionally shot from the Brandenburg Gate. “After all, thanks to hundreds of small amateur fireworks, the sky will be lit at midnight and shot from all parts of the city.“, He notes. It includes a big concert that can only be seen on Berliners TV. In New York, Finally, in the United States, Thomas Cunningham describes access to Times Square. “Under certain conditions “ New Year’s Eve. Only 15,000 people who have been compulsorily vaccinated can go there, and they must wear masks throughout the evening.