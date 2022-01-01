Home Top News London, Berlin … New Year is celebrated all over the world

London, Berlin … New Year is celebrated all over the world

Jan 01, 2022 0 Comments
London, Berlin ... New Year is celebrated all over the world

Posted

France2
Article written by

M. Poisso, L. Desponets, D. Guni – France 2

French televisions

During the transition to the New Year on Friday 31st December, France 2 reporters report on how festivals are unfolding in many countries around the world.

In London (United Kingdom), as of this December 31st, we are still a long way from closing clubs and dancing in bars, as is the case in France. “I do not know if this is an opportunity to go to a nightclub in London tonight, considering the amount of pollution, but in fact, it is possible by issuing a health pass“There are no curfew orders in the UK, so Londoners can party until late at night.

See also  Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are partners on a romantic trip to London

You May Also Like

Ireland benefits from the fall in trade between London and the European Union

Ireland benefits from the fall in trade between London and the European Union

Iranian nuclear power: Washington is "worried" about the launch of an Iranian rocket

Iranian nuclear power: Washington is “worried” about the launch of an Iranian rocket

Discovery: Amazing America!

Discovery: Amazing America!

L'Étrange Cas du docteur Jekyll et de M. Hyde

Will Jekyll and Hyde come to London soon?

Georginho, London and Lights / England / Chelsea / SOFOOT.com

Georginho, London and Lights / England / Chelsea / SOFOOT.com

Choose the best residential property with the Trending Features

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *