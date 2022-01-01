Home Top News Iranian nuclear power: Washington is “worried” about the launch of an Iranian rocket

Iranian nuclear power: Washington is “worried” about the launch of an Iranian rocket

Jan 01, 2022 0 Comments
“The United States is concerned about the Iranian development of space missiles, which pose a risk of proliferation,” a foreign ministry spokesman said, although Washington reaffirmed that it “wants to return to the 2015 agreement with mutual respect.” Iran is preventing itself from acquiring nuclear weapons. “

Amid talks over a nuclear program in Vienna, Iran announced on Thursday that it had launched a rocket carrying three space research equipment into space.

