Iranian nuclear power: Washington is “worried” about the launch of an Iranian rocket

“The United States is concerned about the Iranian development of space missiles, which pose a risk of proliferation,” a foreign ministry spokesman said, although Washington reaffirmed that it “wants to return to the 2015 agreement with mutual respect.” Iran is preventing itself from acquiring nuclear weapons. “

Amid talks over a nuclear program in Vienna, Iran announced on Thursday that it had launched a rocket carrying three space research equipment into space.

A U.S. spokesman said the spacecraft “includes technologies that are almost identical and interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles, especially long-range ones.”

The launch violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Tehran to abide by the 2015 Iran Nuclear Project Agreement (referring to the JCPOA) and to “take no action on ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear tariffs.”

In Vienna, the role is aimed at bringing back the Washington Accord that left it in 2018 and bringing back Tehran, which was broken in response to the re-establishment of US sanctions, in honor of its obligations. The United States is indirectly involved in the negotiations.

“Iran’s nuclear program is effectively defined by the JCPOA,” a US diplomatic spokesman said.

“The previous administration released them from these restrictions, which made Iran’s other plans even more dangerous, including their” provocative “ballistic missile program,” he added.

“That’s why we value the contract and try to reciprocate,” he concluded.

Westerners suspect that Iran is using the technology of its satellite missiles to build long-range ballistic launchers capable of carrying conventional or nuclear charges.