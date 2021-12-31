Shanghai publishes five-year plans for metawares development

BEIJING – China’s largest city is taking metawares seriously, a technology that has caught the attention of the masses this year, with the potential to design the next generation of the Internet.

Chinese government departments and local officials released five-year development plans this year to show how to implement the federal government’s five-year plan released in March.

One, published by Shanghai on Thursday, contained the first reference to metawares, according to Chinese media. Technology expands human relationships into the virtual world of three-dimensional incarnations.

Metawares is one of four frontiers to be explored, the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Technology Commission said in its five-year plan for the development of the electronics sector.

According to the CNBC translation from the Chinese text, the document calls for “promoting the use of metawares in areas such as applications, business offices, social entertainment, industrial production, product security, and electronic games.”

The commission said it plans to increase research and development of basic technologies, including sensors, real-time communication and blockchain.