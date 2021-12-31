Home Top News Discovery: Amazing America!

Dec 31, 2021
You will never meet others like him. Reed Cole is unique. He was the last postman to be involved in a shipwreck in the United States. In Bayou, Alabama, he delivers letters, magazines, parcels, medicines, dog food … everything he really needs. This cruise has been around since 1915. And it is a tradition loved by the locals.

The Thousand Islands archipelago, located on the border between the United States and Canada, is very rich. Each has his own island and there are a total of 1865. In one of them we met 84-year-old Richard Whiting. For at least six months, when the bitter cold invaded the St. Lawrence River, this former physician, a volunteer firefighter, monitored the islands and acted as rescuer on his boat. Lonely daily life, another different character like America.


About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

