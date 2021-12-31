Discovery: Amazing America!

You will never meet others like him. Reed Cole is unique. He was the last postman to be involved in a shipwreck in the United States. In Bayou, Alabama, he delivers letters, magazines, parcels, medicines, dog food … everything he really needs. This cruise has been around since 1915. And it is a tradition loved by the locals.
The Thousand Islands archipelago, located on the border between the United States and Canada, is very rich. Each has his own island and there are a total of 1865. In one of them we met 84-year-old Richard Whiting. For at least six months, when the bitter cold invaded the St. Lawrence River, this former physician, a volunteer firefighter, monitored the islands and acted as rescuer on his boat. Lonely daily life, another different character like America.
