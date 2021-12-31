Home Top News Australia. Two years later they found a successful ticket for $ 100,000 in their closet

Australia. Two years later they found a successful ticket for $ 100,000 in their closet

They were looking for packaging, but eventually found the gift. What a gift. A couple Australians He hid the $ 100,000 (64 64,000) win ticket in his linen closet. The woman who made this incredible discovery while searching for paper
Christmas,

“We passed this toilet many times”

Warm Wish Game tickets were issued two years ago, already for Christmas. But those Nelson Bay residents never scratched it. “The next morning, we were having breakfast and my wife decided to scratch it while eating,” said the husband, and his partner began to cry with joy.

“We walked into this closet several times and we cleaned it up and we didn’t know there was $ 100,000 in it the whole time,” he added. With this good amount, the lucky ones want to install air conditioning in their home. They plan to buy a car and vacation. To cover people with holiday scratch tickets: “We decided to buy a bunch of scratch tickets and put them on Christmas cards and give them to everyone. With a little bit of luck, they will make a big profit. ”

