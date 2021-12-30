Judge asks Taylor Swift to “shake it off” to “correct” the outcome of the copyright infringement investigation

Taylor Swift filed legal documents seeking a judge to “reconsider” the December 9 ruling that she could take her copyright infringement case to court over her solo song “Shake It Off.”

In a new document obtained by Fox News, the pop star’s lawyers called the judge’s decision to continue the tribunal’s hearing on December 9 “unprecedented.”

“This order makes the defendants unaware of what no other court has done, that is, the finding of a possible valid violation request in the use of two short sentences in the public domain with similar views and opinions. The defendants respectfully submit that the decision should be reconsidered,” the court record said.

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler said in 2017 that the lyrics to the singer’s glamorous song were taken from the 2001 3LW single “Playas Gon ‘Play”.

Taylor Swift Music Celebration Event Becomes Covid-19 Super Spreader After Nearly 100 Positive Tests

The Swift panel argued on December 23 that the words “gamers will play” and “hate enemies” were insecure and in the public domain. Plaintiffs also “agreed” with this argument, insisting his lawyers in the documents.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Hall and Butler’s attorney said of Swift’s filings: “We are proud to represent two incredibly low-income black artists. ‘Shake’. ”

The pop star’s 2014 album “1989” became a huge hit as it peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went on to sell over $ 1.2 million. ‘Copies in its first week.

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

In 2020, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled that Hall and Butler were “sufficiently guilty of secure selection and arrangement or sequence of creative expression.” The federal judge said their 32-year copyright infringement claim was “the same” without being rejected.

The decision was made three years later Judge Hall and Butler dismissed the initial claims . Deadline said the lyrics were “not original enough to protect copyright”. The Court of Appeals overturned that decision in 2018.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Songwriters are looking for a portion of Swift’s revenue from the song, which the store says has sold more than 9 million copies since the complaint was filed.