An 83-year-old Australian in Nancy said, “I want to end my life on my boat in France.”

Brian Griffin has been traveling around Europe for twenty years, until then he was granted citizenship in the UK. But the British left Europe, leaving Brian in the dark. In Nancy province he was threatened with expulsion.

Funny story of 83-year-old Brian Griffin from New Zealand, a former pilot of a large Australian company. He also has dual citizenship. He has been living in Europe for over 10 years. He boarded a boat about five years ago. She Nancy has been docked at the port since December 2020. December 23, 2021, On Christmas Eve, he receives a registered letter from Nancy County dated December 17, ordering him to leave the area within 30 days. Brian holds a residence card issued in the UK in 2014. But there was Brexit. The British left Europe. Paradoxically, he stood alone by making an official request to reside in France last summer to formalize his situation. What he thought was just ritual becomes a real dream.

I am in the final stages of my life. Here, on my boat, in France, I want to finish it, not in New Zealand or Australia.

The letter, for example, states that a trip to India between November 2019 and April 2020 would prevent him from staying in France. It is written that he did not mention family ties in the region, that he did not work, and that he was not proficient in French. The retiree is stunned. But he tells us: “Fights, I fought with others. I fought against the Australian company that hired me as a pilot“. Brian still feels tired: “I am in the final stages of my life. Here, on my boat, in France, I want to finish it, not in New Zealand or Australia. I did not hurt anyone. I contribute to the economy by paying my taxes. I did not ask for anything. A quiet, stress-free life is ideal for me. I always want to do something on my boat. When the beautiful days come, I take care of my garden plants“. Brian to himself “Wonderful Christmas Eve“, Was invited to a friend’s house in Nancy with his wife and their children. ” It was so awesome“.

Nancy’s trust or port

⁇

© P. Drouot / FTV

I do not want to go back to one of these two countries

Brian bought the “Fidudia” boat in the Netherlands a few years ago.With the money of the case I won against my former employer“, He notes. “Fidudia means faith in Latin. The Fitudia is 24 m long, 4.0 m wide and weighs about 45 tons. It was built in 1903 in Swartzlois, Holland, and is known as the Hasselter Ag. She has two double rooms with her own bathroom. What more do you want?“Brian especially likes to go through locks. In his boat, everything goes so slowly, the slow motion life he has always dreamed of. He wants to leave New Zealand and Australia after professional and personal issues. He adds:“I do not want to go back to one of these two countries“.

See this report made on December 27, 2021.



At age 83, Brian a Website In it he describes his adventures on a boat. But it also offers stories for children. So, you can find a story on his site: Life story of Santa Claus.

In a few days, Brian will be “deported.” Closing the canals in the winter and the Covid 19 epidemic did not help his condition. He hopes to soon find a solution to live the life he has always dreamed of on his boat.

