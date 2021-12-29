Crowd in space? International Space Station repeatedly avoids Chinese satellite debris | Kasturi | SpaceX Satellites | Chinese Space Station

[எபோக்டைம்ஸ்டிசம்பர்292021](Detailed report by The Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan) complained about Beijing SpaceX satellite Twice near its space station, the outside world is concerned with maintaining space order. Astronomers have pointed out several times in recent years that the International Space Station should avoid CCP. Satellite resistance test The resulting pieces.

In space, the risk of collisions between objects occurs all the time. A recent report submitted by the Communist Party of China to the United Nations in early December complained that the SpaceX-launched Starling satellites had approached the Chinese space station on July 1 and October 21, respectively, thus hastily avoiding the Chinese space station. Attracted attention.

CNN reported on Tuesday (December 28) that avoiding collisions is a major problem affecting every space nation, and that there is still no proper international solution to monitor and coordinate the movement of objects in space.

Each participant has a specific responsibility to make the Earth’s orbit more crowded. Similarly, in these floating debris in space, there is a “contribution” to CCP’s star-destroying experiment.

Anti-satellite military experiments by China and Russia in the past – using missiles to destroy satellites in orbit – have created large amounts of debris in space. These debris float uncontrollably in orbit, threatening all spacecraft, space stations, or satellites that may orbit the debris field.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomical Center, told CNN Finance that in recent years, the International Space Station had to avoid repeating China in 2007.Satellite resistance testThe resulting pieces.

“This is just another sign of a new era, a new space age, one that is exciting and highly stressful,” McDowell said.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that China’s space debris is causing problems for the United States and other countries. In November, the International Space Station carried out maneuvers to prevent a collision with debris from a satellite destroyed by China before 2007.

Preventing collisions of aircraft carriers requires more cooperation than conflict

Reuters reports that nearly 30,000 satellites and other debris are believed to be orbiting the Earth. Scientists are urging governments to share data to reduce the risk of catastrophic space collisions.

NASA canceled its space mission in late November, citing the risk of space debris formation. At the time, Elon was the CEO of SpaceX?Musk(Elon Musk) responded on Twitter that the orbits of some Starling satellites have been adjusted to reduce the chance of a collision.

According to China’s complaint to the United Nations in December,SpaceX satelliteIn close contact in October, “the maneuver strategy is unclear and it is difficult to estimate the orbital error”, prompting the Chinese space station to avoid SpaceX satellites and “avoid possible collisions”.

However, Starling’s website incorporates auto-collision avoidance technology into the satellite, which automatically allows it to avoid collisions with oncoming space debris, space stations, or any other space object.

McDowell told CNN Finance that, according to his data, July is approachingChina Space StationStarlink’s satellites have slightly adjusted their trajectories, which may indicate that the satellite’s autonomous systems are working.

He added that it would be difficult for these systems to be effective without greater cooperation from all parties.

If it’s like, “Even though I know there’s an autonomous system in SpaceX, I do not know if this method will work, I do not know if it’s a switch.”

Beijing builds anti-US public opinion network Big V: launches first 100,000 satellites

But Beijing does not seem to have the attitude to cooperate with Washington. On Tuesday (December 28), Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Communist Party of China’s Foreign Ministry, accused the United States of violating the terms and double standards of the space deal and demanded that the United States be held accountable. We have to take responsibility in this matter to prevent such incidents from happening again.

On the same day, state television of the Communist Party of China aired a similar program, and anti-American public opinion resurfaced on the Internet.MuskStart a speech attack.

In recent years, China has become the biggest challenge for the United States in space research. In May, China became the second country to place a spacecraft on the surface of Mars. In the summer, Beijing announced that its goal was to send a man to Mars by 2033. This table could put it ahead of NASA.

Some Chinese commentators have publicly suggested that Musk could expedite satellite deployment to compete with SpaceX. Don Pin, a private equity tycoon and head of Shenzhen Oriental Harbor Investment Co. . We are. You can send 100,000 first. “

So far, SpaceX has declined to comment.

The U.S. Army’s Wandenberg Air Force Base is responsible for monitoring space traffic and potential collisions. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the Chinese report.

Musk founded SpaceX 20 years ago. At the July conference presented to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), SpaceX launched about 1,800 Starling satellites into use in more than 20 countries.

The company plans to increase the speed of satellite launch over the next few years. SpaceX hopes to launch at least 30,000 satellites into regulatory documents.

