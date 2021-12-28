London cancels New Year celebrations

Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Monday evening that he was canceling planned New Year celebrations in the British capital amid a sharp rise in lawsuits. The most contagious Omicron variant. “With infections Govit-19 Record level in our city and UK, I am determined to do everything possible (…) to slow down the spread of the new variation and ensure that our (public health) services do not become overcrowded this winter, “Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

Rather a spectacular show

“We will no longer hold the planned 6,500-person celebration in Trafalgar Square on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “It’s very frustrating for many Londoners, but we need to take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.” Instead, the BBC reported that “a live broadcast of a spectacular show”, “celebrating our city and highlighting the highlights of 2021, will be the focus of New Year’s celebrations in London.” Town Hall.

In doing so, London follows in Paris, Announced the cancellation of scheduled crackers and concerts at the famed Avenue des Champs-Elysees on Saturday., Or in Morocco, banned the setting up of parties in reception areas and imposed a curfew order from midnight to 6 p.m.

14 deaths due to Omigron variant

According to officials, at least fourteen people affected by the omigran variant of Govit-19 have died so far and 129 have been hospitalized in the UK, while more than 147,000 have already died from the epidemic in Europe. (+44) On Monday, 91,743 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in 24 hours, with Britain demanding more restrictions and a split between those who say they are clearly hostile to their impact on the economy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that he will “not hesitate to take further action” to prevent the spread of the Omigran variant without seeing the screwdriver demanded by some. Citing ventilation and wearing a mask, he said, “Now we want people to focus on being careful.”