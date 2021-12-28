Home Top News London cancels New Year celebrations

London cancels New Year celebrations

Dec 28, 2021 0 Comments
London cancels New Year celebrations

Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Monday evening that he was canceling planned New Year celebrations in the British capital amid a sharp rise in lawsuits. The most contagious Omicron variant. “With infections Govit-19 Record level in our city and UK, I am determined to do everything possible (…) to slow down the spread of the new variation and ensure that our (public health) services do not become overcrowded this winter, “Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

Rather a spectacular show

“We will no longer hold the planned 6,500-person celebration in Trafalgar Square on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “It’s very frustrating for many Londoners, but we need to take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.” Instead, the BBC reported that “a live broadcast of a spectacular show”, “celebrating our city and highlighting the highlights of 2021, will be the focus of New Year’s celebrations in London.” Town Hall.

In doing so, London follows in Paris, Announced the cancellation of scheduled crackers and concerts at the famed Avenue des Champs-Elysees on Saturday., Or in Morocco, banned the setting up of parties in reception areas and imposed a curfew order from midnight to 6 p.m.

14 deaths due to Omigron variant

According to officials, at least fourteen people affected by the omigran variant of Govit-19 have died so far and 129 have been hospitalized in the UK, while more than 147,000 have already died from the epidemic in Europe. (+44) On Monday, 91,743 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in 24 hours, with Britain demanding more restrictions and a split between those who say they are clearly hostile to their impact on the economy.

See also  US / Ecuador - Ministers deliver word and goodwill to five members of Kishwa tribal communities

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that he will “not hesitate to take further action” to prevent the spread of the Omigran variant without seeing the screwdriver demanded by some. Citing ventilation and wearing a mask, he said, “Now we want people to focus on being careful.”

You May Also Like

1,400 victims were negatively reported before Christmas

1,400 victims were negatively reported before Christmas

Suarez, one last trip to the US?

Suarez, one last trip to the US?

Making eCommerce Work for You

Australian Open (F): Osaka retains title

Australian Open (F): Osaka retains title

London, New York, Sydney ... major cities facing Omigran cancel or reschedule their New Year celebrations

London, New York, Sydney … major cities facing Omigran cancel or reschedule their New Year celebrations

Best acrylic nail brushes for beginners

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *