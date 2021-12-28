ுமா Will the James Web Telescope tell the secret of the ‘dawn’? | James Webb Space Telescope – tsl explainer

What is the benefit of this?

Another task of the web telescope, Called Exoplanets Exploring the existence of life on planets beyond the Solar System. For this, scientists are going to scan the atmospheres of different planets.

Both of the above tasks are the answers that scientists expect from a web telescope. But over the next 5 to 10 years, the web will unravel many of our mysteries. Scientists hope they can take us to the next level in our understanding of the universe.

Also, the journey of this web telescope is like knowing our story, ourselves fully. Think

The universe and the planets all appear by an event that took place 1360 billion years ago. In one of them, creatures appear. One of them is a species, superimposed on evolution, which sees scientific development. Today, that race sends a tool into the universe in search of its origin.

Today we are looking for that light that came to create us about 1360 billion years ago. Isn’t that awesome? That is why scientists describe it as a journey into the human past!