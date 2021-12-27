WhatsApp Web, How To Receive Alerts When Someone Connects

Millions of people around the world use the app Instant message Share, Which has many advantages, for example, can send messages, photos, voice notes, video calls, etc.

One of the versions of this site WhatsApp Internet, You can send and receive messages quickly and easily as it is connected to the computer. We tell you how Receive alerts when a person goes online, So be careful.

How to get alerts when someone goes online

The first thing you need to know is that you can see that one of your contacts is last connected within the app, until it is activated so that users can activate the ‘Hide my last link’ function but we are going to tell you that you can get alerts when someone connects with the trick we do.

Steps you need to follow to achieve this:

Add the extension ‘WA Web Plus’ to the Chrome Store.

Open the WhatsApp web in a new window from Google Chrome.

Locate the extension in the browser in the ‘Extensions’ section with an icon in the top right corner of the window.

Click on the ‘WA Web Plus’ icon, which will automatically open the menu on the WhatsApp web.

Select the ‘Notify Online Contacts’ box.

If this works, when one of your contacts is linked, a notification with your contact name and the legend ‘Now online’ will be displayed at the bottom left of your browser.

Ready, so that someone can know through the WhatsApp web when they are online, if you need to send them a message, you will know that they are connected and you can use them to respond to you.

