North American Box Office | Spider-Man: No Way Home is in first place

It also faced stiff competition from new films The Matrix Renaissance And Sing 2 And the rise of the Omigron variant Spider-Man: No Way Home Christmas weekend was in first place. It is worth more than a billion dollars internationally.

Lindsay Bahr

Associated Press

According to studio estimates, Sunday, Spider-Man: No Way Home It added 81.5 million last weekend, down 69% from its first weekend. Sony and Marvel’s movie currently grossed $ 467 million in North American theaters, more than double the domestic revenue of the previous number one movie in 2021. Legend of Shang-ci and the Ten Rings.

It has collected Rs 587.1 million in 61 overseas markets in just 12 days. Spider-Man: No Way Home 1.05 billion worldwide. This is the first film to cross this milestone. Is in third place in conjunction with Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, For the speed at which it reached this peak, without the benefit of being released in China.

Sing 2 Universal came in second with $ 23.8 million The Matrix Renaissance Warner Bros. came in third with $ 12 million.

Animated music Sing 2 Features major celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as recordings of well-known musical hits. Since its release on Wednesday, it has grossed $ 41 million in North America and $ 65 million worldwide.

Fourth The Matrix, Also released on Wednesday, grossed about $ 22.5 million in its first five days in North America. Directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Gary-on-Moss, the film is currently airing on HBO Max. Globally it has collected 69.8 million to date.

Is in fourth place King’s Man Disney and 20th Century Studios, Introduction to the Action Comedy Series Kingsman With Ralph Fiennes. He is slightly less than 10 million in his first five days.

Fictional biography of Kurt Warner American UnderdogThe film, which was released on Christmas Day, has grossed about $ 6.2 million in the past two days. Zachary plays Levi Warner, who went to the Football Hall of Fame from an unconfirmed free agent.

Licorice pizza After Paul Thomas Anderson played in a limited edition for a month, it spread across the country on Christmas. He added $ 2.3 million, bringing his total to $ 3.7 million.