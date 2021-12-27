Is Trump-free Trumpism the winning formula for 2022?

Two years after the Republican billionaire’s defeat in the presidential election, the opposition is aiming to withdraw both seats in Congress from Joe Biden’s Democrats in the November 2022 midterm elections.

The ballot, which has traditionally been a problem for those in power, is an opportunity to try a new way out of Donald Trump’s grip five years after the Republicans won the White House.

In the current political landscape, the shadow of the former president has not wandered far: more than a year after his defeat, American campaigns are still adorned with “TRUMP” flags, and waves of red hats are still flowing to his meetings. The real estate tycoon did not miss the opportunity to offer some hope to the Tories’ favorite Fox News.

Until recently, all roads to Congress passed through Donald Trump’s luxury home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and the idea was to call someone a billionaire to win in Washington, thereby praising ten people. Millions of supporters who build its loyal site.

Having lost his Twitter account, the former president is no longer enjoying the same influence he had before, but his sponsorships continue to promote the army of activists and make substantial donations to the party.

But the former president remains a separatist and gaining his support is not a panacea.

“So far, Trump-backed candidates have not performed well,” said Sam Nelson, a professor of political science at Toledo University in Ohio, one of the states that alternately selects Republicans and Democrats.

“Republican primary candidates are vying for his sponsorship, which could be very useful in Republican races, but the same sponsorships could prove dangerous in a major election, prompting Democrats as a whole to vote against the candidate they support,” he says.

Codes, without attitude

A local election in Virginia in early November drew the boundaries of an alternative path: Trumpism without Trump.

When Republican billionaire Glenn Young won the ballot, which looked like a rehearsal for the midterm elections, Donald Trump immediately broke a press release.

“I want to thank my supporters for coming to vote for Glenn Young,” he said. “Without you, he’s not going to succeed.”

Is that so sure?

During his campaign, which focused on education and other key Republican markers, Virginia’s candidate sought to keep the former president at a safe distance. In the residential suburbs, especially among independent voters and women, Trump won by far the highest score of 2020.

These suburbs with symbols of a particular form of American comfort, white houses and well-organized lawns will be one of the main reasons for the 2022 election wars. However, Donald Trump, who storms over the vast rural plains, is no more popular there. From the heart of America.

The former president’s celebrity was also affected by the attack on Capitol Hill, as his supporters stormed the U.S. Congress seat on a cold January day.

“Talking about the future”

So Glenn Young’s victory in Virginia serves as an instruction manual for Republicans: it is necessary to take the codes as the Republican millionaire’s favorite themes, while at the same time moving away from his most outrageous positions of intimidating moderates.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, urged Septuagint to abstain from the referendum: “I think we should talk about the future, not the past,” he told reporters.

But others in his camp are not so clear: another influential figure in the party, Rick Scott, recently warned that rejecting Trump’s support was “fun”.

Because, for millions, Donald Trump is the one who freed the country from the grip of one more elite, reduced taxes, and appointed countless conservative judges to positions that could have a significant impact on the debates in American society.

“Donald Trump is where he wants to be – the center of attention” with George Washington, AFP University of George Washington. “It’s hard to imagine her disappearing in such a way as to attract the attention of others.”

The 2022 midterm elections will be crucial in determining the level of support Trump will receive for the 2024 presidential election.

“If Trump-backed candidates win the election, Trump’s rating will rise,” the professor said. “If Trump-backed candidates lose the election, his rating will fall.”