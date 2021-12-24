MLB Summary: Eric Chavez wants to be a manager | Jack Litter attracts attention

Eric Chavez wants to be manager

Working in New York as an assistant to a batting coach is part of his training.

ICYMI: New Yankees coach Eric Chavez wants to manage a team one day and help players with areas of mind he did not master until he was old: https://t.co/r8EjmLb9P6 – Brendan Kuty (reBrendanKutyNJ) December 23, 2021

Hyun-Jin Ryu signed in Toronto two years ago

It changed the setting.

On the same day in 2019, P Hyun-Jin Ryu, the leader of the major league ERA last year, discovered the new home, with Blue Jaze offering $ 80 million over four years. – Baseball note (asebaseball_ref) December 23, 2021

Red Sox Outfield Analysis

They need help.

Red Sox List Analysis: The outfield mix was shaken by the Hunter Renfro-Jackie Bradley Jr. trade, but it was not the last move https://t.co/C2nj4uFw5a – Masslivesports (masslivesports) December 23, 2021

Is a big sign waiting for the Red Sox?

Part one of the Red Sox mail bag, with questions about Kris Bryant, Trevor Story and Seiya Suzuki; Bobby Dolbeck’s Success / Struggle, Alex Cora’s Hope and many more

https://t.co/fZo0gvzWUv – Jen McCaffrey (jcmccaffrey) December 23, 2021

Who will improve?

Among the jails, there are candidates who want to know who will recover.

Steamer projects: Biggio for 1.4

Kirk to 1.7

Pearson for 1.0

Moreno 0.0 (scheduled for 1 PA) – Mitch Bannon (MitchBannon) December 23, 2021

Jack Litter attracts attention

The Rangers have great confidence in their hands.

Rafael Devers is not old

Keep that in mind. Young people have to make mistakes …