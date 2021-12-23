Ranking of the top 10 unicorns in the world

Unicorn status is assigned to a specific minority of startups. Only the most successful new companies with a value of over $ 1 billion are eligible for this title. Business Cool introduces you to the top ten unicorns in the world.

Some unicorns make quiet but significant improvements in lesser known companies, data, health, vehicle and more. Space maker SpaceX and others such as game developer and publisher, Epic Games have already become recognized leaders in their field. In total, more than 800 start-ups have “unicorn” status in the world.

What about France? There are currently 22 unicorns in France. Data science startup DataIku is valued at $ 4.6 billion more than Sorare ($ 4.3 billion), Contentsquare and ManoMano ($ 2.6 billion).

According to the data Display boss, US companies dominate the world rankings of unicorns. ByteDance, the leader in Chinese artificial intelligence technology and TikTok developer, has topped the list with a net worth of $ 140 billion this year. Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX ($ 100.3 billion), and payment company Stripe, are next on the list.

Unicorn: The definition and origin of the word

When you hear the word unicorn, you can’t help but think of this magical beast with horns on its forehead. However, this is not the only thing that matters, it can also be used in the field of entrepreneurship. The economic definition is somewhat unchanged: it is a career that everyone dreams of starting, but very few will have the privilege of success.

Definitely, this one “The new technology startup was created ten years ago and is worth at least a billion dollars before being listed on the stock exchange.” In 2013, this definition was born to Eileen Lee, an American expert in venture capital. He found that less than 0.1% of companies investing in VC funds are worth more than $ 1 billion. His choice of the word “unicorn” for a very simple reason: it refers to the notion that it is rare and unreal.

The term unicorn was originally intended for US companies, but was expanded to refer to any innovative company that includes:

Function marked by innovation

Disruptive offer

Extremely rapid growth funded by external funds

Estimates of over $ 1 billion made within 10 years of the company’s creation

Ranking of the top ten unicorns in the world

Nubank was founded by Colombian businessman David Welles. He moved with his family to Costa Rica very quickly. Following these 3 observations the idea of ​​his project sprouted in his mind:

Brazilian banks offer substandard and highly expensive services. Customers have to wait a long time for answers to their questions.

Of the 110 million working people, only 50 million have a current account and bank card.

The internet is growing very fast in Brazil.

The company allows 60 million working people without a bank account to access a credit card. That too, without any administrative fees.

Key Stats:

Number of final customers: 90,000,000

Number of merchants: 250,000

Number of transactions per day: 2,000,000

Number of employees: 4,000

