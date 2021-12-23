“Christmas Comet” hosts a show after the eruption of activity

As always, comets are surprising and unpredictable. Comet Leonard is no exception. Here are the most beautiful photos of his latest seizures observed since December 20th.

[EN VIDÉO] Understanding the comet Leonard in a minute When comet Leonard crosses the night sky at the end of 2021, it approaches the sun in an environment close to Earth.

It’s not too late yet Spectator C / 2021 A1 (Leonard) Alias Leonard is the comet, the brightest of the year.

Passed close to Earth on December 12th, very close Friday On the 17th, she now continues her ride towards the sun Perihelion – is very close to the point of its orbit Hall Star – January 3, 2022 (exactly one year after it was discovered).

Explosion of the action of the comet Leonard

Over the past two days, visitors around the world have reported a significant increase Brightness, Abruptly merged Explosion of process. The star of widespread appearance was easily recognizable Twilight, Not far Friday.

Hello I saw the data from Skygems.namibia, but it only took 6×60 seconds to get the maximum tail contrast. C / 2021 A1 Leonard 2021 December 22 UT 19.30 6x60sec 8 “/ 3 Veloce QHY600 Michael Jäger and Lukas Demetz pic.twitter.com/Awwr7ddvb7 – Michael Jagger (Komet123Jager) December 22, 2021

Travel in the hottest area The Solar System, Its snowfall, the gas and dust trapped in its rise is normal to pour. Weakened, some blocks or rocks in the center of the tumor suddenly collapse, causing eruptions from the earth. Under the shock of temperature and Solar wind, The star can also be displaced.

Comet C / 2021 A1 Leonard 2021 dec 21 UT 19.19 RGB 270/270 / 270sec 8 “/ 3 Images by Veloce QHY600, Lukas Demetz, Skygems.namibia Michael Jäger pic.twitter.com/cl9lqb6Tvw – Michael Jagger (Komet123Jager) December 22, 2021

The first light with 2600mc Pro and RASA 11 goes to Comet Leonard tonight on a cool, clear night in Lano County, Texas. The perfect way to start the holiday season. #txwxpic.twitter.com/wYyyvtEQpi – Will Leverett (@ 312) December 21, 2021

Astronomers, who followed him wandering in the earthly sky for a few months, said the scene was incredible, as evidenced by the pictures they released. Social Websites. The comet has its hair, in the air Solar wind, Hence the opposite of our star. In some photos, it is provocative Wondered Mani The lion Long tents roam the space, and this is nothing but a sign of recent disturbances.

Leonard the comet 1 hour ago. The last 48 hours have been so bright! You have a long lens or telescope but still not a big target until super cool! 30 x 4s / f5.6 / 105mm / ISO 3200 Canon 6D Mk II not viewed from the rear (Byron Bay, Australia). # Comet Leonardpic.twitter.com/5j2dQPz1bW – Dylan O’Donnell (erfmufn) December 21, 2021