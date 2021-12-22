The world’s first SMS has risen to over 100,000

The first SMS in history – where we can read ” Merry Christmas – Vodafone sells at auction in Paris. The proceeds will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Vodafone, the UK operator, said on Tuesday that the first text message in history was auctioned off as a non-stick token (NFT).

The piece of digital age history was sold to an anonymous buyer for € 107,000.

For legal reasons, the winning bidder will also receive sturdy items, including a digital photo frame to display SMS.

Aguttes, the Paris auction house leading the sale, expects sales revenue to be between 100,000 and 200,000 euros.

Sent by Vodafone on December 3, 1992, the SMS is 15 characters long and reads: ” Merry Christmas.

Programmer Neil Popworth sent the message to a colleague, Richard Jarvis, who received it while he was at the company’s Christmas party.

NFT for charity

Vodafone has said it will donate the proceeds of the sale to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

⁇ Technology has always had the power to innovate and change the worldChristian Sheikh, head of UNHCR’s private sector partnership, was quoted by Vodafone as saying.

⁇ Through revolutionary technology and the Movement for Social Welfare, UNHCR can continue to assist refugees and those forced to flee their homes. The communities in which they live“, He added.

In recent months, the popularity of NFTs has skyrocketed.

In March, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned off his first tweet as NFT for $ 2.9 million. Berners-Lee’s first World Wide Web source code sold for $ 5.4 million.