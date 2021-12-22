Home Technology The world’s first SMS has risen to over 100,000

The world’s first SMS has risen to over 100,000

Dec 22, 2021 0 Comments
The world's first SMS has risen to over 100,000

The first SMS in history – where we can read ” Merry Christmas – Vodafone sells at auction in Paris. The proceeds will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Vodafone, the UK operator, said on Tuesday that the first text message in history was auctioned off as a non-stick token (NFT).

The piece of digital age history was sold to an anonymous buyer for € 107,000.

For legal reasons, the winning bidder will also receive sturdy items, including a digital photo frame to display SMS.

Aguttes, the Paris auction house leading the sale, expects sales revenue to be between 100,000 and 200,000 euros.

Sent by Vodafone on December 3, 1992, the SMS is 15 characters long and reads: ” Merry Christmas.

Programmer Neil Popworth sent the message to a colleague, Richard Jarvis, who received it while he was at the company’s Christmas party.

NFT for charity

Vodafone has said it will donate the proceeds of the sale to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Technology has always had the power to innovate and change the worldChristian Sheikh, head of UNHCR’s private sector partnership, was quoted by Vodafone as saying.

Through revolutionary technology and the Movement for Social Welfare, UNHCR can continue to assist refugees and those forced to flee their homes. The communities in which they live“, He added.

In recent months, the popularity of NFTs has skyrocketed.

In March, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned off his first tweet as NFT for $ 2.9 million. Berners-Lee’s first World Wide Web source code sold for $ 5.4 million.

See also  Jordan .. Interior Ministry reports that members of the security forces were injured during the disturbances | Jordan News

You May Also Like

The best ways to find EV charging stations

5 Reasons You Should Invest in the Best Inverter Battery for Home

La crypto "made in" Amazon coming 2022?

La crypto “made in” Amazon coming 2022?

Atomic: Finnish EPR launched after a 12-year delay - 21/12/2021 at 13:14 pm

Atomic: Finnish EPR launched after a 12-year delay – 21/12/2021 at 13:14 pm

Security vulnerability in WhatsApp: They warn about "malicious image" affecting the functionality of the phone

Security vulnerability in WhatsApp: They warn about “malicious image” affecting the functionality of the phone

James Web Mission Launch - Space Telescopes: A New Generation Coming - Knowledge

James Web Mission Launch – Space Telescopes: A New Generation Coming – Knowledge

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *