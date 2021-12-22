Home Sports The league did not consider the interruption of the season despite the Omigran variation

The league did not consider the interruption of the season despite the Omigran variation

Dec 22, 2021 0 Comments
The league did not consider the interruption of the season despite the Omigran variation

Despite five games being postponed this week, Adam Silver promised the rest of the NBA season on Tuesday.

Article written by

Posted

Study time: 1 minute.

Despite the re-emergence of the Covid 19 epidemic in the United States, the NBA does not want to interfere with the current season. League President Adam Silver announced on Tuesday 21 December that he was considering reducing the isolation period for players testing positively.

On the sports television channel ESPN, he said the NBA must learn to live with the virus. The Omigron variant caused a new rise in pollution, even as it was forced to postpone five matches this week.

“There is currently no plan to suspend the season”, he said. “Of course we looked at all the options. We struggled to establish a logic that would justify the interruption.”

More than 80 players have entered the NBA’s Code of Conduct in recent days. With this relaxation of the rules, teams can appoint players in case of contamination in their staff.

Adam Silver clarified that the NBA could reduce the number of days players should not play once they have been affected by the use of anti-Govt protocols. He pointed out that 97% of them had been vaccinated and 65% had received the third dose.

See also  Rafael Nadal reaches 13th French Open final - KGED17

However, he did not expect compulsory vaccination within the framework of discussions with organizations representing veterans regarding health measures.

“Many of the 3% of people who have not been vaccinated have been diagnosed with goiter and have developed antibodies. For me, the third dose is a priority for the other 97%.”He added that the Omicron variant is responsible for 90% of recent pollution.

News
Analyzes
Videos

Read more on this topic

All the NBA universe

You May Also Like

Allegations of sexual harassment: Trevor Boyer's case is still active

Allegations of sexual harassment: Trevor Boyer’s case is still active

Patriots: Bill Belich apologized to the media

Patriots: Bill Belich apologized to the media

Le grand espoir français de LDLC Asvel, Victor Wembanyama, est encore apparu dans une photo virale, dans laquelle sa taille gigantesque choque

Victor Vempaniyama, the real concern?

NFL: A blow to the Buccaneers

NFL: A blow to the Buccaneers

MLB Summary: Onil Cruise Improves His Game | Buck Schwolder wants to win

MLB Summary: Onil Cruise Improves His Game | Buck Schwolder wants to win

The NBA postponed five games due to Kovit-19

The NBA postponed five games due to Kovit-19

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *