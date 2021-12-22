New Bond Street: Call of London

It is the most expensive street in the world, the most valuable street of luxury monopoly. From the court of Charles II to the 19th-century Dandies and today’s millionaires, it never lost its luster.

Admittedly, the British dominate the rest of the world at least to one point: Christmas lights. When it comes to New Bond Street again this year, British dominance is staggering, especially when daylight falls and storefronts glow in a thousand colors. Nothing, Govt or Brexit, can start it. Like a giant gift, the Cartier building will be covered with large knots of red neon lights; Ralph Lauren wore dozens of fir trees and glowing garlands on her face. A snake of light crawls across the front of Bulgaria’s shop, with multicolored loopholes on Stella McCartney’s walls and prevailing azure clouds around Tiffany & Co’s house … in the center of the artery. All these majestic decorations will delight the audience and turn out to be ultra-photogenic on Instagram. Buildings under construction too – and there are many more – View