In London, Megastore Italy found its audience

London (Great Britain) Especially after spreading to Paris and New York, the Italian brand in 13 countries is hitting London with a storm.







© Italy



Launched in 2007 by Entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti, Italian brand Don’t stop talking about her. Straight from Italy this concept store opened in London in April, opening a large space in the center of the trendy district of Shoredich. Eight months later, Italy London has already been selected as the Best New Opening Ceremony by the R200 Restaurant Awards. And for good reason; Halfway between the Food Court and the Great Delicatessen it seems that this hybrid space invented the working formula. This offer is comprehensive, quality and 100% dedicated to Italy.

About 4,000 m2 On the scale, Italy has four restaurants, a cafe, fast food space, endless Italian wine cabinets, an outdoor terrace-cafe, a saucer, a fishmonger and an Italian culinary classroom. Ever since it opened, the seats have always been full Nicola Farinetti, One of the sons of the founder and CEO, despite having epidemics and Brexit, did not seem to have particular difficulty finding staff. Italy London has more than 300 employees, most of them Italians.

Success of themed addresses

Other similar venues, which revolve around the central theme, have been huge successes in London. This is the most recent example Park Row, Thematic address that is the common thread Batman of various restaurants and bars. Sketch and its restaurants and bars are still attractive twenty years later.

#londres #eataly