New Year celebrations in London canceled

The Variation Omicron As the holiday season approaches, it continues to urge authorities to increase health restrictions. Mayor of Labor

London, Sadiq Khan announced on Monday evening that he was canceling planned celebrations in the British capital for the New Year. Instead, the BBC “broadcast a spectacular show live”, “celebrating our city and highlighting the most important moments. The highlights of 2021 will be the center of New Year’s celebrations in London.”

“With infections Govit-19 At our record level in our city and in the UK, I am determined to do everything possible to slow down the spread of the new variant and ensure that our (public health) services do not become overcrowded (…) this winter, ”said Sadiq Khan. “This means that we will no longer hold this celebration of 6,500 people in Trafalgar Square on New Year’s Eve.” “It’s very frustrating for many Londoners, but we need to take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Paris will not be a party

In doing so, London follows in its footsteps Paris, Who announced on Saturday the cancellation of scheduled fireworks and concerts at Champs-Elysées, or

Morocco, Which imposed a curfew order banning the setting up of parties in reception areas from midnight to 6 p.m.

At least fourteen people affected by the Omicron variant have died so far and 129 have been hospitalized in the UK, according to officials. As of Monday, 91,743 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the country in 24 hours, with Britain demanding more sanctions and a split between those who say they are clearly hostile to their impact on the economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his part, warned that he would “do not hesitate to take more restrictive measures” to prevent the spread of the Omigron variant, although some did not pursue the turnaround. Citing ventilation and wearing a mask, he said, “Now we want people to focus on being careful.”