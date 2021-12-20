The photo of the cinema torn by the hurricane has shaken the United States

No, this movie was not taken from the Hollywood blockbuster. A theater in Mayfield, Kentucky was actually destroyed by a hurricane on the night of December 10-11. If the red seats did not move, the screen was washed away by bad weather.

The first photo of the room was taken by Shawn Triplet, a former Marine Corps member from the city. Returning from Chicago to take part in relief work, he watched the indestructible movie on his iPhone before posting on social media. He also gave it a title: “End Credits” (Results Credits – Author Note).