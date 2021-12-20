NFL: A blow to the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to do without the broad receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the 2021 season.

He was injured in the second quarter after losing 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Godwin suffered a torn ligament in one knee, according to the NFL Network on Monday.

The 25-year-old is the most effective catcher for current Super Bowl champions. In 14 games, he captured 1,103 yards and five touchdowns off 98 balls.

Godwin will become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Also fell in action against the Saints, wide receiver Mike Evans suffers from a hamstring strain in his thigh. According to ESPN, her health will be assessed daily, and she could be part of the “bucks” formation when she meets Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium next Sunday.

The Tampa Bay team maintains a 10-4 record so far in 2021 and ranks first in the Southern Chapter of the National League.