Home Entertainment The Lord of the Rings turns 20 with a rap music video

The Lord of the Rings turns 20 with a rap music video

Dec 18, 2021 0 Comments
The Lord of the Rings turns 20 with a rap music video

The Lord of the Rings trilogy has already flooded movie screens around the world for 20 years. The anniversary is celebrated by releasing a straight rap clip from the county …

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen and other stars of Saga have chosen Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the celebration.

# 1 Drillie

Surrounded by American composer, musician John Batiste, actress Anna Kendrick and rappers Method Man and Killer Mike, they performed the song Heroes # 1 Trillion (No. 1 trilogy) in which they joked. The crazy video shows how we know we should not be taken seriously in the Middle Earth.

The trilogy, released in December 2001, grossed nearly $ 3 billion at the time and won 17 Oscars in 2004, including Best Director for Jackson’s last film.

Even today, the trilogy holds a special place in the 7th art culture. So, in 2022, a new series on Middle Earth will delight fans in Prime Video.

See also  Offset running on issues with voter feeding authorities in Atlanta

You May Also Like

9 Director details you may not have noticed

American singer Harry Belfonde named the Night of the Legion of Honor

American singer Harry Belfonde named the Night of the Legion of Honor

Sharon Stone Denzel supports Washington and the "Macbeth" team

Sharon Stone Denzel supports Washington and the “Macbeth” team

Disney +: Will "The Goonies" movie series be changed soon?

Disney +: Will “The Goonies” movie series be changed soon?

"Nicholas Cage, Against All Contradictions" - Noise and Anger

“Nicholas Cage, Against All Contradictions” – Noise and Anger

Juicy Smolt's black judge finds suspicious behavior in trial: "It didn't work"

Juicy Smolt’s black judge finds suspicious behavior in trial: “It didn’t work”

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *