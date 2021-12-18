The Lord of the Rings turns 20 with a rap music video

The Lord of the Rings trilogy has already flooded movie screens around the world for 20 years. The anniversary is celebrated by releasing a straight rap clip from the county …

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen and other stars of Saga have chosen Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the celebration.

Surrounded by American composer, musician John Batiste, actress Anna Kendrick and rappers Method Man and Killer Mike, they performed the song Heroes # 1 Trillion (No. 1 trilogy) in which they joked. The crazy video shows how we know we should not be taken seriously in the Middle Earth.

20 years later, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is still a huge trilogy! StephenAtHome, OnJonBatiste And some special guests recorded a rap song to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this iconic movie! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/P3wWM4Z5Q4 – The Late Show (colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021

The trilogy, released in December 2001, grossed nearly $ 3 billion at the time and won 17 Oscars in 2004, including Best Director for Jackson’s last film.

Even today, the trilogy holds a special place in the 7th art culture. So, in 2022, a new series on Middle Earth will delight fans in Prime Video.