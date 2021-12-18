Home Top News Personal items from the Titanic Costway on display in London

Dec 18, 2021 0 Comments
More than 200 items are on display at the Dock X in London. They are part of a new high-speed exhibition that highlights the lives lost on the liner.

The Titanic It was the largest ship of the time and it was believed that it would not sink.

But on his first voyage between Southampton and New York in April 1912, he crashed into an iceberg, killing about 1,500 passengers.

For more than a century, the “Titanic” exhibition has witnessed a lasting appeal of a tragedy that inspired movies, musical instruments and books.

What we think is that we hope that people will better understand the story of the Titanic and face many myths and legends, the misconceptions we have about history and the actual history we actually face.Luis Ferrero, CEO of Musealia, the owner of the Titanic Exhibition, explains.

Historian Claes-Göran Wetterholm is overseeing the exhibition and has spent more than 40 years studying the history of the shipwreck.

It describes some of the more than 200 products never seen before in the UK.

It included a diary kept by a Finnish traveler and a pair of shoes worn by a young woman who was able to survive with her family, one of the few survivors of the third grade.

In 1912, the ship collided with an iceberg, killing all but 700 passengers and crew.

Most of the personal tragedies are explained in this exhibition.

The “Titanic” exhibition will be on display at Doc X in London until the spring of 2022.

