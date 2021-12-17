Viral testing | Choose the warmth that most identifies you and the virus test will reveal what is important to you | uses

Many users attest that an image can reveal hidden details about your behavior and interesting details about how you are. Next Personality test They have content that attracts more and more people and all the rage on the networks. In the next picture, you need to choose the warmth that best describes you and the answer can be found at the bottom of the content.

Some time ago the American psychologist and biologist Roger W. Sperry – Nobel laureate – discovered that the brain and its two hemispheres (left and right) function differently, thus determining which way we think on the two sides. One that dominates the interior. Based on your findings, there are several tests that can define mood and personality traits. Of a person.

All you have to do is take a closer look at the picture we will show you where all the options are. As you can see in the chart 4 different types of hugs Between a couple, to get the closest answer to the truth, according to your personality, you have to choose the one that you like the most or identify yourself.

Once your choice in this Psychological testing, You know the meaning of each picture and what it means by the lines below. We recommend that you be as honest as possible because it depends on the outcome you receive Virus personality test, But be careful of the results you may find that you do not want to know.

Image of viral personality test

Choose the warmth that most identifies you, and the test will reveal what is most important in your life. (Photo: Guru)

Virus test answers

1. Friendship

If you have chosen the first warmth, what you value most in a relationship is friendship. That means you have to be someone who is going to spend the rest of your life with you, someone who will share a good time with you, someone who will make you laugh, someone who will tell you everything like your best friend.

You are not interested in the relationship that keeps things hidden, or you pretend to be someone you are not. For you, being real next to your loved one is the most important of all.

2. Passion

For you, what is not in your relationship is interest. You raise the fire of your desires and try to have a person near you who can satisfy them.

You believe a lot in the chemistry that exists among people: yes, or no. If you have that chemistry, you know you can go all the way to the end of the world with the person of your choice. Because you are so passionate, because you love someone, you will be capable of giving everything, and you will get the same thing back.

3. Security

If you have chosen the third warmth, the most important thing in your relationship is safety. You want to be next to someone who knows what he wants and trusts in himself and in you.

Spiritually you always love the strong. You expect them to come with you in your endeavors and encourage you when you realize things are not going right.

Maybe you’re a little insecure or at least have a hard time taking the initiative. So, you look to the other for your filling: someone to help you do what you can. Clarify things, be proactive and, above all, trust your ability.

4. Confidence

If you have chosen the fourth warmth, it is the most important thing in a relationship for you to believe. You hope to have a person on your side who you can be completely independent of and at the same time trust you completely.

You do not like being in the relationships you live in if the other person is honest with you. You hate the role of the private detective in the relationship. What you want most is having a free partner, a relationship where everyone has their own place, and finding a common site that brings them together.

But for that, first of all, you have to trust the other person and they will not do something (at least intentionally) that will hurt you. So, the first thing to look for when falling in love is hope.

What are personality tests?

These tests, commonly used in the field of clinical psychology, are tools that allow us to evaluate a person’s psychological and personality traits (feelings and attitudes). In order to identify the usual way of reacting to certain situations and types of persons.

Because each Personality test It is designed to measure certain characteristics of the workplace, which should be taken as seriously as possible and answer each question with complete honesty.

Leadership, teamwork, autonomy, decision orientation, achievement orientation, frustration tolerance and flexibility are the most common.

There are different types of personality tests, however, the following are the most commonly used in the selection process.

What is the best personality test?

The 16PF Questionnaire This is one of the most respected and used. Raymond b. It is the result of decades of hard work and analysis by the British psychologist Kettle, who is best known for his contributions to the field of personality and, above all, intelligence. For example, he proposed the existence of liquid intelligence and crystalline intelligence.

This personality test is constantly being revised and updated, but the essence remains the same: read our personality traits based on 16 factors and five secondary factors: factor A (effect), factor B (rationality), factor C (consistency), factor E (dominance), factor Factor F (Impulsivity), Factor G (Group Compliance), Factor H (Courage), Factor I (Sensitivity), Factor L (Suspicion), Factor M (Imagination), Factor N (Trick), Factor O (Guilt), Factor Q2 (self-sufficiency, factor Q3 (self-control), factor Q4 (tension).

Why are personality tests important?

Personality tests are tests that are conducted with the aim of knowing the qualifications, interests and personality traits of the applicants for a job. In addition, the applicant in question can have a foundation for predicting your company’s values ​​and whether they will be successfully modified with the workforce. Although it is an indispensable tool in the job recruitment process, its use has recently expanded to social networks because it usually offers new perspectives on its way to its participants.