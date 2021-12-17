London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

This is the first time since Brexit. The UK on Thursday signed a Brexit free trade agreement following a compromise that opens the door to the Asia-Pacific region, but criticized for its uncertain benefits and its environmental impact. The “historic” agreement, approved at a virtual ceremony, was signed in June between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and a “policy negotiator has now finalized all the chapters” policy-based agreement. Ministry of International Trade.

This is the first agreement London has received since leaving the EU, effective January 1, and is not simply a renewal or an adaptation of what exists between the EU and other countries.

The text, which is now being submitted to parliament for consideration in Westminster, reads, “100% tax removal will create 10. 10.4 billion in additional trade (…). [leurs] Export ”. It underscores the British government’s “setting new global standards in digital and services, creating new jobs and travel opportunities for both the UK and Australia”.

Greenpeace condemns the impact on climate

According to a press release issued by the Department of International Trade, the text “Made to fit the British economy” is particularly “Australia’s most accessible country for motor, world leader in technology and digital. The British services sector”.

British professionals in the service sector, especially architects, lawyers or researchers, will obtain work visas in Australia: “This is more than Australia has granted to another country in a free trade agreement”, the Ministry of International Trade welcomes.

Boris Johnson put forward his idea of ​​a “global Britain” or “planetary Britain” and called for Britain to leave the EU, promising that it would have more economic power to go it alone.

Greenpeace, a non-governmental organization, has condemned for its part an agreement with “one of the major global centers of deforestation and one of the major global centers of deforestation” that goes against the UK’s carbon neutral targets for 2050.