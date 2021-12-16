Sandwich concerts in Foyer to Theater Municipality – Latin America pagers from VESUVE, September 15, 2023, Béziers.

Euro 5 For your lunch, treat yourself to a musical break out of the confines of daily chatter!

At the Municipal Theater Foyer, come to see a show with lunch that you brought with you or buy food on site in the bar area.

Sabine Liguordi-Delmas, piano and Fabio Gallucci, mandolin, give you an explosion of changed colors, rhythms and emotions in the world of room music.

Payment by reservation.

The Health Pass is mandatory to comply with the new government regulations and to allow you to attend our events with full security.

As a reminder, your Health Pass is valid:

– You have a vaccination certificate

– You have a negative test (PCR or antigen) in less than 72 hours

– You have a certificate of re-employment

