Home Top News LONDON: A restaurant is making a cocktail to commemorate the 75th anniversary of David Bowie

LONDON: A restaurant is making a cocktail to commemorate the 75th anniversary of David Bowie

Dec 16, 2021 0 Comments
LONDON: A restaurant is making a cocktail to commemorate the 75th anniversary of David Bowie
By Margaux Audinet | 12/15/2021 at 5:56 pm | Updated 12/15/2021 at 6:03 pm

David Bowie will be celebrating his 75th birthday on January 8, 2022. By the end of this year, a restaurant in Mayfair had created a cocktail to pay tribute to him.

Since 2016, a real star has been shining in the sky; David Bowie is a singer and musician who established himself as a global pop icon in the 1980s. Born in London on January 8, 1947, Britain would have celebrated its 75th birthday the following year. Many tributes, such as the initiative of a Japanese restaurant in London, pay homage to his memory in his hometown, which created a cocktail in his memory.

David Bowie, global pop icon

Nicknamed Aladdin Sane, he is a world-renowned artist who has established himself in many genres of music. First the leader of Glam Rock, he became an indispensable marker of soul, RNP and funk, and later electronic music and pop. Author of such planetary conquests Starman, Space novelty Or Ziki StartustDavid Bowie is also an actor. In 2016, he died of liver cancer, the existence of which was not made public: a shock to his fans and the music world.

On January 8, 2022, the Androgynous Englishman will be celebrating his seventy-fifth birthday, so many efforts in his memory are thriving in London. Pop-up Store Soho.

Cocktail created in memory of the artist

The Japanese Raman restaurant in Mayfair, Hedon Yokocho, has put together a special cocktail to pay homage to David Bowie. Called creative Startup Yusu Margarita, A lemon tequila cocktail, garnished with Curacao blue and copper glitter dust.

See also  An Australian ad photoshoot a helmet on a cyclist in Amsterdam - Weelz.com

The restaurant was behind this attempt because it is located on Hayden Street, which is the location of the card Ziki Startust and the Rise and Fall of Spiders from Mars. Around, red brick buildings can be identified on the cover of the album. A nice blink of an eye that allows you to fry the health of this great artist of the late.

You May Also Like

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

The Vietnamese scientist drew attention in Australia

Pour l'heure, l'origine du sinistre, survenu à Sutton, est «inconnue» et «fera l'objet d'une enquête» (photo d'illustration).

Four children have been killed in a fire in south London

London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

London announces signing of post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia

The world's first "true centipede" was discovered 60 meters underground in Australia

The world’s first “true centipede” was discovered 60 meters underground in Australia

The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post - Brexit free trade agreement

The United Kingdom and Australia have agreed to a post – Brexit free trade agreement

London pays back hundreds of postal workers

London pays back hundreds of postal workers

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *