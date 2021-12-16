LONDON: A restaurant is making a cocktail to commemorate the 75th anniversary of David Bowie

David Bowie will be celebrating his 75th birthday on January 8, 2022. By the end of this year, a restaurant in Mayfair had created a cocktail to pay tribute to him.

Since 2016, a real star has been shining in the sky; David Bowie is a singer and musician who established himself as a global pop icon in the 1980s. Born in London on January 8, 1947, Britain would have celebrated its 75th birthday the following year. Many tributes, such as the initiative of a Japanese restaurant in London, pay homage to his memory in his hometown, which created a cocktail in his memory.

David Bowie, global pop icon

Nicknamed Aladdin Sane, he is a world-renowned artist who has established himself in many genres of music. First the leader of Glam Rock, he became an indispensable marker of soul, RNP and funk, and later electronic music and pop. Author of such planetary conquests Starman, Space novelty Or Ziki StartustDavid Bowie is also an actor. In 2016, he died of liver cancer, the existence of which was not made public: a shock to his fans and the music world.

On January 8, 2022, the Androgynous Englishman will be celebrating his seventy-fifth birthday, so many efforts in his memory are thriving in London. Pop-up Store Soho.

Cocktail created in memory of the artist

The Japanese Raman restaurant in Mayfair, Hedon Yokocho, has put together a special cocktail to pay homage to David Bowie. Called creative Startup Yusu Margarita, A lemon tequila cocktail, garnished with Curacao blue and copper glitter dust.

The restaurant was behind this attempt because it is located on Hayden Street, which is the location of the card Ziki Startust and the Rise and Fall of Spiders from Mars. Around, red brick buildings can be identified on the cover of the album. A nice blink of an eye that allows you to fry the health of this great artist of the late.