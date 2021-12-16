Home Top News Creation of the Europe-South America Super Cup for countries in 2022

Dec 16, 2021 0 Comments
On June 1, 2022, a valuable poster will be featured. Following the expansion of cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA, Argentina and Italy will play “Finalism” in London, winning both Copa Am அமெரிக்காrica and Euro 2020, respectively.

The relationship between the South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) and UEFA will last for a few more years. This Wednesday, the two authorities announced that they would extend this cooperation until June 30, 2028. To celebrate this event, football fans will receive a valuable poster between countries.

As part of this cooperation, a meeting between Argentina and Italy will take place on June 1, 2022 in London. This “finalism” is a symbol of this alliance between CONMEBOL and UEFA. The choice of these is illustrated by the fact that they both won the big trophies of Copa America and Euro 2020 last summer.

In one Was contacted Alexander Seferin, President of the European Union, expressed his interest in participating in such a confrontation:

CONMBOL’s Boss Reaction:

In addition to the UEFA boss, CONMEBOL boss Alejandro Dominguez was delighted with the expansion of this collaboration. The President also promised that other prestigious meetings are planned: “In line with the tradition of South American and European football, other high-level sporting events will be added to the final between Argentina and Italy on June 1 in London.”

Dominguez also thanked his European counterparts: “I would like to thank the members of the CONMEBOL Council, especially President Alexander Seferin, and his team of collaborators for their strong support of this initiative, and we share the same vision with them.”

