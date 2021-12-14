The OPPO A95 carries the smart life to the maximum. Does it work or is it freestyle? It is a lot of fun and full entertainment

OPPO A95 The latest smartphone in the OPPO A series is ready to be ultra-smart. The AMOLED FHD + screen streams across all applications with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of ROM and RAM expansion, filling the space to fill the AI ​​stream. In any case. Larger battery, 5,000mAh, 33W flash charging fast charging, so you do not miss the important excitement is full of all entertainment

And OPPO features full-scale specials announcing the main partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 or ASEAN Football Championship sending fun to football fans to cheer on the Thai football team. No matter what lifestyle you have, be the most smart.

Large battery, fast charging, smart all day.

Of course, it should be full of both work and entertainment. The battery of the smartphone is the most important thing we have to keep in mind. And with its large 5000mAh battery OPPO A95 It can be used from 7am to 5pm, even if it means checking mail. Online appointments and social media can be with us throughout the day without worrying about charging the battery during the day.

It comes with a 33W Flash Charge that allows for faster charging. With 5 minutes of charging you can talk on the phone for up to 5.73 hours, play Instagram for 1.37 hours and watch YouTube for 1.81 hours. Ready to proceed in any situation will be fully charged within an hour. The engine has a USB Type-C charging port for convenient charging to ensure safety and not overheating. No need to find corners to insert the charger to waste time.

Fluid work is extremely clever

OPPO A95 Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and system booster, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 5GB RAM expansion, when more powerful performance is required. Simultaneous applications like we need to open multiple applications OPPO A95 This will further increase the RAM space. Adding fluidity to the application sends a lot of work so it can work smoothly without interruption. Another 256GB microSD card running on the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11 can add external memory. Meet work and lifestyle in all aspects that are interesting to choose from.

The beautiful wide screen is sharp from every angle

OPPO A95 AMOLED FHD + Punch-Hole Display Screen, 6.43 inches wide, wide viewing, colorful and realistic Comes back to both important work meetings or relaxing lunch break important football matches at full view to see different content clearly. Wide screen, beautiful colors, sharp, with OPPO’s all day eye care feature, helps to protect the eyes. Let’s enjoy watching football.

The design of the device is lightweight. It weighs 175 grams and is 7.95 mm thin and comfortable to hold, using the OPPO Glow Design technique used in the OPPO Reno series to add beauty to the back cover. There are 2 colors to choose from, Silver (Rainbow Brightness), Glamorous Glowing Rainbow Silver and Luxurious and Glamorous Glowing Starry Black.

Take clear photos without missing each letter.

Smartphone cameras these days are not just for fun photography. Use only to display and work on social websites Take photos or documents of places where each letter should be sharp enough to be readable. OPPO A95 It can answer this question well with AI 3 rear cameras with maximum resolution of 48MP, which will take sharp pictures. Do not miss every letter. Works with AI to keep photos of excellent quality. Both stills and video are capable of capturing all modern photographic trends

Anyone looking for a smartphone that meets all aspects of life should watch the intense work football matches full of fun, do not miss OPPO A95 OPPO Brand Shop Own it today at 9,499 baht available at all branches and dealers across the country.

Special purchase OPPO A95 Priced at 9,499 baht, get instantly free! Mini suit case bag worth 1,299 baht at OPPO Band Shop and participating dealers today until January 4, 2022

Stay tuned for more news https://bit.ly/3kqibyO