Australia continues to reopen despite new waves of Kovit-19

Authorities said on Tuesday (December 14) that Australia would ease restrictions ahead of Christmas, despite a further increase in the number of Covid 19 cases in the country’s most populous state. In the state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, more than 800 new cases have been reported from Tuesday, October 2, especially due to meetings organized as part of the year-end celebrations.

Read moreWill Australia get its first submarine in 2040 and no longer available in 2030?

Officials said some measures, such as banning the wearing of masks in public places or entering restaurants, bars and cafeterias by those who have not been vaccinated, will not prevent the removal of these new contaminants from Wednesday. Attend big events. “We decided to live with this virus (…)”Premier Scott Morrison mentions the high rate of vaccination. “This Christmas we are going to spend is a gift from the Australians, the way they acted together and the action we took.”, He added.

Following the goal of keeping the Govt cases zero through severe border closures and lengthy imprisonment in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia reopens its internal and external borders, welcoming talented immigrants from Wednesday. After a slow start to the vaccination campaign, more than 93% of Australians over the age of 16 have now received at least one dose, and 89% have received two.

Read moreSubmarine crisis: Behind the scenes of the “treachery” of the century

It has detected more than 85 cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant since its inception in Australia. Many Western countries have begun to reintroduce controls and accelerate the vaccination campaign in the face of increasing infections. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard said “Very worried” Very few individuals received a third dose while promising not to introduce new blockages. Scott Morrison has urged Australia to announce plans for a modern vaccine plant in Melbourne. “It is better prepared than any other country to face the situation and continue to live with the virus.”.

There are more than 230,000 Covid 19 cases and 2,113 deaths per 25 million population in Australia.